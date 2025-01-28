Burke upset by Fianna Fáil ‘set up’

A political row over who should have replaced Deputy Joe Cooney (FG) as chair of the Killaloe Municipal District (MD) continued this week as Councillor Pat Burke (FG) claimed efforts to discuss the matter with three Fianna Fáil councillors before last week’s MD meeting were ignored.

The Clare Champion has obtained a text message sent by Councillor Burke on Monday evening, January 13, before the Killaloe MD meeting on Wednesday, January 15, to Councillor Pat Hayes (FF), who was the current vice-chairman, Councillor Tony O’Brien (FF) and Councillor Alan O’Callaghan (FF).

“Having discussed the vacancy which is the Chair of the MD with Joe’s replacement Conor Ryan, he feels he’s not ready to take up the role, which is understandable,” he said.

“Therefore in the spirit of fairness and co-operation given the fact that a FG councillor held the role, I am willing to take up the position until June. You three get to choose whatever years you wish and Conor and I will share the remaining year. I appreciate Pat that you are the vice Chair and will open the meeting on Wednesday, but I hope you will understand where Conor and I are coming from.”

Councillor Burke confirmed he was prepared to give Councillor Ryan six or even 12 months as chairman if he was allowed to replace Deputy Cooney for six months, while the three

Fianna Fáil councillors could each serve for a year apiece. The councillor said none of the three Fianna Fáil councillors replied to his message, which wasn’t in the spirit of engagement before the meeting or power sharing at council level.

“I felt it was all a set up at the meeting. I was disappointed with comments made by Councillor O’Brien at the meeting asking me to reflect on my comments as I was trying to continue power sharing.”

Councillor O’Brien said he spoke to Councillor Burke about this issue on Monday, January 13 before he received the message when he outlined that if Councillor Hayes was interested in staying on as chairman, he would have to support him.

Unless there is a prior arrangement, Councillor O’Brien believes a vice-chairman takes over when a chairman isn’t in a position to continue.

The Killaloe councillor said if Councilor Burke felt that strongly about the issue he should have telephoned, which is a view shared by Alan O’Callaghan.

Councillor Hayes said there was a “political spat” at the meeting where he was nominated by Councillor O’Callaghan and seconded by Councillor O’Brien, which he accepted, he has moved on and hoped Councillor Burke could put it behind him as well.

Councillor O’Callaghan said he thought East Clare councillors would have discussed this issue after the council meeting on Monday, which didn’t happen.

Councillor O’Callaghan said he didn’t respond to the message because he didn’t know where things were at. When Councillor O’Callaghan was elected in 2014 he recalled there were six councillors looking for the position of chairperson but Councillor Hayes stepped back because was he was an SPC chairman, yet another councillor who was also an SPC chairman didn’t do the same.

At the meeting, Councillor Burke accused the three Fianna Fáil councillors of “railroading” this candidate through because of their numerical advantage of three versus two.

Councillor O’Brien rejected the “railroading” charge as there is a precedent the vice-chairman goes into the chair when the chairman leaves and urged Councillor Burke to reflect on his comments.

Councillor Burke said that there was no precedent for the vice chairman to take over.