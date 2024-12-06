Back to the future for Debbie

THE new Tesco store at the Town Centre opened on Friday, which will see the creation of 44 new jobs.

Councillors Tony Mulcahy (FG) and Donna McGettigan (SF), who would be elected to the Dáil later that day, officially gave the new store their ‘number one’ as they helped cut the ribbon and the excitement went up a notch when customer Jim Fogerty became the first person to cast their vote in the first round of the Community Fund linked to the new store.

Three local community groups will benefit from the Community Fund; Shannon Family Resource Centre, Shannon Athletics Club, and Shannon Active Retirement. The Family Resource Centre will also benefit from this year’s Christmas Food Collection.

Among the staff working at the new store is local woman Debbie Martin, who worked in the old Tesco store before its closure.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available Here