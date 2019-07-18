Airport 80th anniversary criticisms wide of the mark

SHANNON Group got a share of stick at Monday’s meeting with the County Council, but at least one element of it was undue.

In his speech to the meeting, Mayor of Clare Cathal Crowe criticised various decisions made, and also claimed that Clare’s local representatives had been ignored at a recent celebration. “It was disappointing that the airport held a significant event just last week to mark the 80th anniversary of its operations and didn’t invite the Chief Executive Pat Dowling, Councillor Gerry Flynn (Chairman of the Shannon District) or myself, as Mayor of Clare, to attend.

“Shannon Group must do better to improve its working relationship with this County Council.”

However some time later when Acting Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine responded to questions raised by members, she said that there actually had not been a celebratory event to mark the 80th anniversary, although Shannon had used the date to help with its own promotion.

Owen Ryan