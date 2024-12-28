A year in review: Shannon soaring

The past 12 months have been momentous ones for the people of County Clare. In this week’s Clare Champion we take a look back at the highs of lows of 2024 in the Banner County.

AFTER a very long period in the doldrums Shannon Airport has been thriving since the end of the pandemic, and 2024 was its best year since 2009.

With three weeks of the year to go, Shannon announced that it had already exceeded two million passengers.

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said, “We are delighted to announce that over 2 million passengers have travelled through Shannon Airport in 2024. It’s been 15 years since we last reached this milestone.

“It’s a testament to our dedicated team and our unwavering commitment to delivering seamless and memorable travel experiences. We look forward to continuing to drive growth and to provide world class services to our passengers in 2025.”

