A year in review: Healthcare in crisis

The past 12 months have been momentous ones for the people of County Clare. In this week’s Clare Champion we take a look back at the highs of lows of 2024 in the Banner County.

THE fall-out from the tragic death of Shannon teenager Aoife Johnston continued to feature in numerous health stories throughout 2024.

One of the most heart-rendering interviews of the year was watching Carol and James Johnston close to tears as they outlined how their family life was shattered following the death of their daughter, Aoife (16) on December 19, 2020.

In a Prime Time interview, the couple revealed it was still too painful for them to enter her bedroom after her untimely death almost two years later.

The Johnston family settled a High Court action against the HSE over Aoife’s death last November, following publication of a HSE-sanctioned report by former Chief Justice Frank Clarke, which concluded that the schoolgirl’s death was “almost certainly avoidable”.

