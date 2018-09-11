Trump trip to Doonbeg could be off

NEWS has broken this afternoon that US President Donald Trump may not visit his resort in Doonbeg on November 12. While an official statement has yet to emerge from the White House, it seems that the visit, which was to coincide with a trip to Paris on November 11, may not now go ahead.

The US President, who bought the golf resort in Doonbeg in 2014, was to have spent a day in Dublin before travelling to West Clare.

News of his now cancelled visit was announced by the White House on Friday August 31.

At the time the White House said that the trip was to “renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations”.