Rural Crime issues to be addresed at Clare IFA meeting

CLARE IFA chairman, Willie Hanrahan, is encouraging farm families to attend the organisations executive

meeting tonight (November 14) in Treacy’s West County Hotel at 8.30pm.

The meeting will address concerns regarding rural crime in Clare. Guest

speakers will include Barry Carey, IFA Rural Crime Prevention Officer, William Shortall IFA Health

and Safety Officer and Garda Sergeant Triona O’Rourke, Rural Crime Prevention Officer.

Recently addressing the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice and Equality, IFA Deputy President

Richard Kennedy called for the establishment of a dedicated Rural Crime Task Force.

He highlighted how a similar UK task force has been successful in tackling rural crime.

“Over the last year, several serious incidents have occurred on farms. Many farmers and

rural dwellers live in real fear for their safety, which is compounded by geographic and

service isolation. Theft of valuables from rural homes and of livestock and machinery

from farms is also a major concern.”

The IFA Deputy President said there is a serious problem with cross-border crime. “A

more streamlined crime reporting system, immediate sharing of intelligence, and

information exchange would increase the level of visibility and awareness, particularly

where crime has been reported in border areas.”

Richard Kennedy said IFA has taken a proactive role in the area of crime prevention. He

highlighted the many joint initiatives it has engaged with An Garda Síochána on,

including; Crimestoppers, Community Text Alerts and Theftstop.

However, he said more needs to be done, “There is a need for greater patrolling of rural

Ireland. Farm families need to see a much greater Garda presence on the road.”