President Trump likely to visit Doonbeg in November

US President, Donald Trump, is likely to visit Doonbeg this November. Informed sources have confirmed to The Clare Champion that President Trump’s visit to Ireland is very likely to involve a visit to the family-owned golf resort in West Clare. He last visited Doonbeg in May 2014, following the purchase of Trump International Golf Resort.

On Friday night, The White House said that President Trump will visit this country, during a trip to Europe to “renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the US President will be in Ireland for a “brief visit.”

“It will be an opportunity to follow up on the issues discussed in the White House in March, including migration, trade, climate change and human rights issues,” the Government statement said.

By Peter O’Connell