Munster honours for Scariff C.C.

Scariff Community college 3-15 St.Augustine’s Dungarvan 3-6

A strong all round team performance helped Scariff Community college to the Munster colleges senior C hurling title at Mick Neville park in Rathkeale this Saturday afternoon. In a game in which they were never behind, the accounted for the defending champions St.Augustines from Dungarvan in front of a good attendance

After the sides had exchanged points twice, the East Clare side opened a five point gap by the eighth minute, helped by the game’s opening goal which came from Mark Rodgers.

Fergus Madden found the net at the start of the second quarter as the Sean McNamara managed Clare side went on to lead by six points, 2-8 to 1-5, at the interval. In the opening ten minutes of the second half the Waterford side struck for two goals in response to two points for the new champions and this left just two points between the sides with twenty minutes to play.

Scariff dominated the next fifteen minutes and scored 1-3 without reply, the goal coming from Ciaran Keenan and these scores killed off St.Augustne’s challenge.

After the final whistle former Munster council chairman Robert Frost presented the trophy to the winning captain Michael Hynes on a day when Jack Minogue, James Hannan, Fionn Slattery, Ronan Hayes, Michael Hynes and the full forward trio of Fergus Madden, Ciaran Keenan and Mark Rodgers stood out for the winners

Scariff CC; William Kavanagh (Scariff); Sean Wiley (Bodyke), James Hannon (Broadford), Donal Burke (Whitegate); Kevin Drost (Bodyke), Jack Minogue (Bodyke), Darren McNamara (Broadford); Fionn Slattery (Bodyke), Ronan Hayes (Whitegate); Martin Walsh (Scariff), Michael Hynes (Whitegate), Patrick Ryan (Scariff); Mark Rodgers (Scariff), Ciaran Keenan (Whitegate), Fergus Madden (Scariff).

Sub; Ciaran Quinn (Whitegate) for Burke; Adam Sheedy (Ogonnelloe) for McNamara (inj)

Referee; John O’Halloran (Limerick).

Harty title for Ard Scoil

Four Clare players played key roles as Ard Scoil Ris were crowned Dr. Harty cup champions, Munster colleges senior A hurling championship, at Mallow this afternoon. In the final they were 3-18 to 2-10 winners over Midleton CBS and this was the school’s fifth success in the competition since 2010.

Cratloe’s Diarmuid Ryan who was at midfield contributed 1-2 while his clubmate Riain Considine, playing at full forward, scored 1-1. Clonlara clubmates Aidan Moriarty (wing forward) and Conor Burke (corner forward) each scored 0-1.

By Seamus Hayes