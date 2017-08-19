McInerney sparkles in Cratloe’s big win

Dual player Cathal McInerney contributed 2-9 as Cratloe easily accounted for Eire Og in a senior football championship round 2 game at Shannon this afternoon.

A winning margin of fifteen points didn’t appear likely in the opening quarter at the end of which the teams were level at 0-4 each having exchanged scores four times. In the final ten minutes of the half Cratloe scored 0-4 without reply to lead by four at the break and they went on to score five unanswered scores in the third quarter stretching their lead to nine points.

Ten minutes from the end a foul on Podge Collins resulted in a penalty which McInerney converted and five minutes later he finished off a superb move for his second goal as Cratloe secured a quarter final spot on a final scoreline of 2-17 to 0-8.

Title holders Kilmurry-Ibrickane justified favouritism when they proved too strong for O’Curry’s at Doonbeg where the final scoreline was 1-16 to 0-9.

Cooraclare maintained their recent upperhand on their great rivals Doonbeg when they booked their quarter final spot with a two point win over the magpies at Quilty. Doonbeg started well and took an early three point lead, 0-4 to 0-1, all of their points coming from the boot of David Tubridy. Bah half time the winners were a point in front, 0-6 to 0-5.

Midway through the second half Jack Morrissey struck for the game’s crucial goal when he cracked a great effort to the Doonbeg net and as the game went into injury time the winners were five points clear. Five minutes of ‘injury time’ were injured and three David Tubridy points kept Doonbeg in the hunt but time wasn’t on their side and Cooraclare held on for a merited win.

Arguably the most exciting of Saturday’s second round games was at Cooraclare where fellow parishioners Lissycasey and Clondegad shared the spoils in a tie that went to extra time. In all they were level on ten occasions over the eighty minutes.

They had swapped points twice when, in the thirteenth minute, a foul on Conor Finnucane led to a penalty which he converted. Clondegad replied with points from Gary Brennan (2) and Paudge McMahon to level before a Michael O’Neill effort put Lissycasey ahead by one, 1-4 to 0-6, at the break. They should have had a greater lead at the break but Finnucane missed a great goal chance shortly before the break

They stretched this to three early in the second half but four in a row from Clondegad had them ahead by one entering the final quarter. It was point for point from here to the finish with Paudge McMahon kicking a great score in the third minute of ‘injury time to level the game at 0-13 to 1-10.

Gary Brennan and Conor Finnucane exchanged points in the first period and they repeated this in the second period and they both will have to do it all again on a date to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate championship Kilmihil edged closer to the semi-finals with a 1-13 to0-6 win over Kildysart while Kilrush did likewise as they had a 2-9 to 0-9 win over Coolmeen. Shannon Gaels were easy winners over Meelick while Liscannor received a walkover from Clarecastle

By Seamus Hayes