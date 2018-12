KILRUSH Gardai are investigating a burglary in the Cree area at 9.15pm on Thursday night. Gardai are advising local people not to open their doors to callers,

unless they are aware of their identity.

The vehicle involved in the burglary is believed to be a blue or navy English registration BMW. Kilrush Gardai are seeking further information and anybody

who saw anything of interest should contact them on 065-9080550.