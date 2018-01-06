Hurling team shows ten changes

The Clare senior hurling team to play Cork tomorrow in round 2 of the Munster league shows ten changes to the starting line up from that which faced Kerry last week

Patrick Kelly (Inagh-Kilnamona) replaces Donal Tuohy in goal, Eoin Quirke (Whitegate) and team captain Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) come in for Jack Browne and Rory Hayes in the corner back positions while David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) and Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) are named aright and left wing back respectively in place of Diarmuid Ryan and Mikey O’Malley.

David Reidy makes way for Colm Galvin (Clonlara) at midfield while Colm’s brother Ian Galvin comes in for clubmate John Conlon at wing forward,

Cratloe’s Billy Connors will make his debut at corner forward in a line completed by Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin) and Conor McGrath (Cratloe) and this trio replace last week’s full forward line of Cathal O’Connell, Shane O’Donnell and Gary Cooney.

Cork have also made a number of changes from the side which lost to Limerick last week and amongst those included this week are Anthony Nash, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Shane Kingston, three key players in their team last season.

The teams are

Clare; Patrick Kelly (Inagh-Kilnamona); Eoin Quirke (Whitegate), Conor Cleary (Miltown St.Josephs), Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) Capt.; David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), David McInerney (Tulla), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge); Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), Colm Galvin (Clonlara); Ian Galvin (Clonlara), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), Niall Deasy (Ballyea); Billy Connors (Cratloe), Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin) Conor McGrath (Cratloe);

Subs; Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), John Conlon (Clonlara), Bobby Duggan (Clarecastle), Tony Kelly (Ballyea), Jack Browne (Ballyea), David Reidy (Éire Óg) Oisín O’Brien (Clonlara), Cathal O’Connell (Clonlara), Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley), Darragh Corry (Tulla), Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley), Gearoid O’Connell (Ballyea), Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills)

Cork; Anthony Nash; Conor O’Sullivan, Eoghan Murphy, David Griffin; Chris O’Leary, Tim O’Mahony, Rickard Cahalane; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Luke Meade; Eoghan Finn, Brian Lawton, Daniel Kearney; Robert O’Shea, Evan Sheehan, Shane Kingston;

Subs; Patrick Collins; John Cashman, Ian Cahill, Declan Dalton, Conor Cahalane, Eoghan Keniry, Conor Twomey,John Looney, Greg Murphy, Aaron Myers.

By Seamus Hayes