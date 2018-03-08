Hurling team shows five changes

The Clare senior hurling team to play Waterford at Walsh Park on Sunday will show five changes from that which started against Wexford last time out.

Patrick O’Connor, David Fitzgerald and Tony Kelly return to the side having missed the Wexford tie due to injury (OConnor) and the Fitzgibbon cup final. Up front Ian Galvin and Conor McGrath come in for Niall Deasy and Conor McGrath.

Midfielder Colm Galvin is ruled out due to injury.

Paul Flanagan (Ballyea) and Cathal McInerney(Cratloe) return from injury and are amongst the substitutes. the team is Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Patrick O’Connor (Tubber), Conor Cleary ( Miltown St. Josephs), Jack Browne (Ballyea); Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), David McInerney (Tulla), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona); Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), Tony Kelly (Ballyea); Ian Galvin (Clonlara), John Conlon (Clonlara), David Reidy (Éire Óg ); Conor McGrath (Cratloe), Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), Shane O Donnell (Éire Óg)

SUBSTITUTES: Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley), Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), Cathal McInerney (Cratloe), Daragh Corry (Tulla), Podge Collins (Cratloe), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), Niall Deasy (Ballyea), Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley)

By Seamus Hayes