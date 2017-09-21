Ennis All Stars bid to retain SARI Cup

ON Saturday, Ennis All Stars FC head to Dublin to participate in the Tesco Mobile Sport Against Racism Ireland (SARI) Cup, with hopes of bringing it back to the Banner for the third time.

Ennis All Stars won the SARI annual national tournament twice, firstly in September 2011 and again in 2015, after beating a team from Mosney in a dramatic penalty shoot out.

Ennis All Stars are the only team in the 21 years of the tournament to win the cup twice.

The SARI inter-cultural Soccerfest will take place at the Garda Sports grounds, Phoenix Park alongside the launch of the European Week of Sport. Teams will be drawn from all over Ireland and will include teams representing the Syrian and Rohingya refugee communities.

This will be a huge celebration of the benefits of sport from keeping healthy to social inclusion.

The organizers are inviting people to come along and try out the many sports that will be on offer including GAA rounders, table tennis, volleyball, cricket, walking football, orienteering and a climbing wall.

Sports Against Racism Ireland Soccerfest, promotes cultural integration and social development through sport.

Ennis All Stars has sent teams to participate in SARI for 18 years and over this time have fielded at least 90 players from over 15 countries. The team has been supported over the years by Clare Immigrant Support Centre and Clare Sports Partnership.