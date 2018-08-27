Drugs Seized in Miltown Malbay

Gardaí from the Clare Divisional Drug Unit have seized drugs valued at €21,000 at a house in Miltown Malbay.

The seizure forms part of follow up searches that took place on Sunday, August 26, and follows seizures at lands and a property in Kilmurray, and from a vehicle on the Tulla Road in Ennis on Friday and brings the total drugs seized in Clare this past weekend to €181,000.

As part of the most recent seizure gardaí obtained a search warrant for a house in Miltown Malbay and in the course of their search seized cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €21,000.

A 22 year old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Ennis Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.