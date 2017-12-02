Community vehicle needs continuing support

ONE year since its launch, the Clare Red Cross’ multi-purpose community support vehicle is busy bringing people to hospitals all over Ireland.

The vehicle, which is based at the Clare Red Cross branch, Tracklands Business Park in Ennis, was bought following a major fundraising campaign.

However, raising the cost of purchasing the vehicle is not the end for the Clare Red Cross, who are now appealing for support to allow the service to continue for free to the people of Clare.

Treasurer James Lafferty explained, “This multi-purpose community support vehicle was purchased with the support from local businesses, shops, schools and the general public throughout County Clare from 2012 to 2016. Some funding was also received from the National Lottery.

“The vehicle has been supporting the people of County Clare, travelling to medical appointments in all major hospitals in Ireland. This work is carried out, free of charge, for all our clients in Clare.

“The vehicle is crewed by Irish Red Cross volunteers, who give their time in supporting the people of County Clare,” he said.

The multi-function support vehicle is designed to fulfill a number of interchangeable roles, in supporting the Irish Red Cross Society’s charitable work.Primarily, the vehicle is a 15-seat mini-bus, equipped with a motorised lift. The vehicle is also able to accommodate a mix of wheelchairs and passengers. When equipped with a stretcher, the vehicle can act as a patient transport vehicle for bringing patients in need and accompanying family members to medical centers, when treatment/procedures are required.

By Jessica Quin