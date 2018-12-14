Clare GAA Holds 2018 Annual Convention

There is no change to the executive of Clare GAA for 2019.

There was one contest on the night as PJ McGuane was voted in to remain as vice-chairman having being challenge for the position by Cratloe’s Jack Chaplin.

Joe Cooney remains for another term as chairman while Michael Gallagher (Treasurer) and Michael O’Connor (PRO) were also returned unopposed.

Mr Cooney also told the meeting that during the period where he will be contesting the Local Elections in 2019, he proposed that Mr McGuane take over the chairmanship. The Cooraclare clubman said he would give the proposal serious consideration.

Both income and expenditure for the board in 2018 surpassed the €2 million mark with an overall surplus of €154,000 declared.

Ballyea’s motion that games which finish level after extra time be decided by a replay received backing from clubs despite Clare’s Central Council delegate John Fawl advising that a change is coming which will see penalties used to decide game when a winner can not be found after the initial extra time period.

A full report from the 2018 Convention will be in Thursday’s print edition of the Clare Champion.