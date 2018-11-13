Breen leads Enterprise Ireland Trade Mission to Germany

CLARE TD and Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, has commenced a two-day Enterprise Ireland trade visit of 34 companies to Germany. The trade mission is part of Enterprise Ireland’s Brexit response which aims to accelerate exports to Europe by 50% by 2020. Central to the itinerary are two world-renowned trade fairs; Medica, the leading global event for manufacturers of medical technologies, and Eurotier the world’s largest exhibition for agricultural innovations.

Speaking on his arrival in Düsseldorf Minister Breen said; “Germany is a key export market for Ireland. As Europe’s largest economy and the fourth largest in the world, it offers substantial growth opportunities and potential for increased collaboration in the agritech and medtech sectors for innovative and ambitious Irish companies. This trade visit provides a valuable opportunity for the participating Irish companies to present their innovative solutions to buyers and potential partners attending these huge fairs – Medica in Düsseldorf and Eurotier in Hannover. I wish the 34 participating companies every success in pursuing the opportunities that will arise and increasing their presence in the German and wider Eurozone markets”.

Medica, the world’s largest medical trade fair, takes place in Düsseldorf from November 12 to 15 and will attract over 120,000 visitors. The 16 participating Irish companies will present their technology solutions in the areas of electromedicine, laboratory medicine, medical technology and diagnostics to potential buyers.

Minister Breen will meet Irish companies at their exhibits on the Enterprise Ireland pavilion, including; AltraTech Ltd; Arrotek Medical Ltd.; ATD emolda Ltd.; Fleming Medical Ltd; Novaerus Ltd.; PMD Solutions Ltd and Synecco Ltd.

The theme at EuroTier 2018, which takes place at Hannover Exhibition Center, Germany, from November 13 to 16, is “Digital Animal Farming”. Over 160,000 visitors will attend this event focused on highlighting technologies for successfully combining productivity and animal welfare, as well as information management and the sustainable use of natural resources.