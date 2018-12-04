Breen leads Enterprise Ireland delegation on Egyptian trade mission

CLARE Fine Gael TD Pat Breen, Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection will lead Enterprise Ireland’s two-day trade mission to Egypt which started on Tuesday (December 4).

The 12 participating Irish companies offer products and services in the fintech, ICT, energy management, agritech and healthcare sectors. The trade mission is part of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy to diversify into new markets in preparation for Brexit.

During the two-day mission, Minister Breen will promote trade with Ireland when he addresses the Egyptian Irish Business Forum followed by a meeting with HE Amr Nasser, the Egyptian Minister for Trade and Industry.

He will also address a Business Networking Breakfast with key Egyptian influencers and industrialists and a trade reception at the residence of the Irish Ambassador to Egypt.

Using the trade mission as a platform to reinvigorate Ireland’s trading relationship with Egypt, Minister Breen will meet with four Egyptian Ministers including HE General Younes El Masry, Minister for Aviation. At present, the majority of EgyptAir fleet renewal is leased out of Ireland. The meeting will present an opportunity for Minister Breen to promote Ireland’s Aviation Cluster and Shannon’s Propeller Accelerator and to discuss how the Government could support the commencement of direct flights from Ireland to Egypt.

He will also meet Dr Mona Mehrez Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation before travelling to the Smart Village in Cairo, Egypt’s leading technology hub to meet with Dr Khaled el Attar, Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology.