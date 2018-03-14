Breen in Scotland for St Patrick’s festival

The Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen is on a four-day official visit to Scotland, as part of the Government’s St Patrick’s Day “Promote Ireland” programme.

During his visit, Minister Breen will meet with senior Scottish Government representatives in Edinburgh, undertake a range of engagements to support Irish companies operating in the Scottish market, and represent the Government at major St Patrick’s Day Festivals in Glasgow and in the town of Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

The programme for the Minister’s visit has been developed by the Consulate General of Ireland in Edinburgh in conjunction with Enterprise Ireland and Tourism Ireland.

Today, (Wednesday) Minister Breen met with Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Jobs and Fair Work, Keith Brown MSP, to discuss Irish-Scottish economic cooperation and shared economic challenges.

On Thursday, he will speak at a St. Patrick’s Day Business Breakfast in Edinburgh before travelling to Humbie in East Lothian to visit Windymains Timber, part of the Longford-based firm Glennon Brothers, and meet with key company clients.

That evening, the minister will be the guest of honour at a St Patrick’s Day reception in Edinburgh hosted by the Consul General of Ireland, and will address 400 guests at the event, alongside Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, Fiona Hyslop MSP, and the Deputy Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Christine Grahame MSP.

On Friday, he will participate in a business event hosted by Causeway Ireland-Scotland Business Exchange, bringing together Irish and Scottish business figures with representatives of universities and innovation centres to discuss the theme “Driving Innovation for Business: Increasing Celtic Cooperation”. The Minister will also visit the University of Edinburgh to explore its work in the area of data science and innovation, and Edinburgh Napier University to learn about the work of its Biofuel Research Centre and the success of Irish-led spin-out firm Celtic Renewables.

On Saturday, Minister Breen will travel to Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire to participate in the opening ceremonies for the Coatbridge St Patrick’s Day Family Street Festival. He will then travel on to Glasgow to participate in the Glasgow St Patrick’s Festival Family Day at Merchant Square, before concluding his visit with a speech at the annual Glasgow St Patrick’s Day Charity Ball.