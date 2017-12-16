75 new jobs for Gort

A GORT company has been given permission for a large extension to its premises, which will result in 75 new jobs.

Natus Manufacturing Limited, located at the IDA Park in the town, received planning permission for works with a gross floor space of 2,239m2. Their existing premises measure 3,800m2.

While there are only 33 car parking spaces there at present, this is to increase to 90.

The application says they are looking to construct a commercial unit for storage and distribution, which will be an extension to the existing manufacturing unit.

Planning was granted, subject to 16 conditions, one of which was that, prior to the commencement of development, the applicant pay a development contribution of €31,346.

Local Councillor Gerry Finnerty said, “There will be 75 more jobs; at the moment, there are 125 employed in it. The planning permission means a big increase in the size of the factory. Construction will start early in the new year and that will take about 12 months.”

He continued, “This is good news for the town and we don’t often get good news. For a small town, Gort has good employers, like Lisk, like TopForm, Natus. Then you have retail stores and hotels and restaurants that are big employers as well,” he said.

The most recent available accounts for Natus Manufacturing Limited are for 2016 and they paint a picture of a business operating very well.

The director’s report, included with the accounts, stated, “The company is engaged in the production and sale of medical devices. The directors are satisfied with the results for the year and expect the company to remain profitable.

“Revenue increased from €35 million in 2015 to €89 million in 20016. The NewBorn Care business accounted for approximately €35 million of this increase.

“The responsibilities of the company are to act as the principal party in selling the applicable NewBorn Care products and procuring and assembling components from the suppliers in manufacturing the applicable NewBorn Care products.

“The future revenue from this source will be largely dependent on the demands of NewBorn Care products from the international market,” the report concluded.

