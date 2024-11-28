‘We’ll sit down and plan for a tilt at Jack Daly next year’ – Barry

Although immensely proud of his charges and their return to the Senior Football Championship after winning the Intermediate Championship, Wolfe Tones boss Johnny Bridges is truly gutted at missing the opportunity to face off against Kerry kingpins Austin Stacks in a Munster final and feels a lack of concentration is the primary reason his side exited Munster.

“Ah it’s really really tough to take right now because we could so easily have won that game and got to the final. It looked like we had all the hard work done against that wind and I honestly felt we were in excellent shape coming towards half-time. We had weathered the storm so to say and then a complete lack of concentration completely killed us.

The ball being overturned from our own kick out was bad enough but then they came up the middle and that’s the really disappointing aspect of that goal because it’s something we had worked non stop on over the last few weeks. It really was a sucker punch of a score and then the free straight…