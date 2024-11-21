War of words between FG candidate and FF leader

Clare General Election candidate, Dr Tom Nolan (FG), has strongly criticised Tánaiste Micheál Martin (FF) for questioning Fine Gael’s decision to stand by pub-assault Senator John McGahon as an election candidate in Louth.

Dr Nolan, a former medical representative of the Ennis Hospital Development Committee, has claimed the Fianna Fáil leader should not be making a moralistic judgment about Senator McGahon after failing to stop the implementation of the Hanly Report that led to the removal of 24-hour casualty cover in April 2009 while he was Health Minister.

Fine Gael has faced criticism after photos emerged of the injuries suffered by the man to whom Mr McGahon was ordered to pay €39,000 in damages in a civil action following a street confrontation.

