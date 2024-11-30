Top national honour for Clare investigative journalist

SIXMILEBRIDGE’S Marie Crowe was the joint winner of the Journalist of the Year award with Mark Tighe for a groundbreaking investigation on inappropriate behaviour towards Irish female soccer players.

The duo also took the Investigative Journalism prize at the Irish Journalism Awards. As well as being delighted Marie said she was somewhat stunned at the recognition.

“I was really surprised as well to be honest,” she said. “When I was going to the awards I was looking at the investigative journalist with Mark, and I hadn’t really thought beyond that, so I was really shocked when we won the overall journalist of the year as well. It’s such a huge honour and I guess it’s a testament to the impact that the story had on people as well.”

