Tá Gaeilge Le Chéile ag caint i Baile na Sionnainne

A NEW group named Gaeilge Le Chéile has been formed and had its first meeting last Sunday.

It was formed to give people a chance to speak Irish in a casual, social, non-classroom setting.

Gaeilge Le Chéile was formed by Shane Doody, a young student, and he was very pleased with the start it made.

“We got on very well, we had around 15 to 20 people at what was our first event. It was in the Town Centre,” he said.

