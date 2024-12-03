St Flannan’s need to make Hospital cut in Harty Cup

While last year’s finalists Ardscoil Ris are safely through to the last eight of the Dr. Harty Cup in January, St Flannan’s College will also seek to be part of that draw when taking on Limerick’s John the Baptist Community School, Hospital in a preliminary quarter-final in TUS Moylish (formerly LIT) this Wednesday at 1.30pm.

Despite also topping their group, the Ennis school were only part of three team group which didn’t guarantee their direct passage to the quarters which take place on Wednesday, January 8th.

Scariff Community College (Munster Senior B Hurling) have also secured a quarter-final date in the New Year while St Caimin’s Community School in Shannon are through to the Munster Senior C knock-out stages as well.

In additional, there could potentially be a pre-Christmas all-Clare provincial hurling decider at Under 17D level as St Anne’s Killaloe await the winners of next Monday’s penultimate stage showdown between Ennistymon Community School and Waterford’s Mount Sion CBS.

Before then, Ennistymon CS’ flagship footballers have a Senior C Quarter-Final bout with Scoil na Trionóide Naofa, Doon (Limerick) this Thursday while 24 hours earlier in Fethard Town Park at 12.30pm, St John Bosco Community College, Kildysart face Carrigaline Community School (Cork) in the last eight of the Munster Senior D Football Championship.

St Michael’s Kilmihil’s Munster Senior and Junior football double bid steps up this Thursday in UL’s North Campus when meeting Kerry’s St Joseph’s Ballybunion at 12.30pm for a place in the provincial Under 17E decider while their senior side await their Under 19E Semi-Final in Mid-January.

Munster GAA Post-Primary Schools Championships Fixtures/Results

Football

Corn Uí Mhuiri (Munster Under 19A PPS Football Championship)

Round 2

Group 1

St Brendan’s College, Killarney (Kerry) 2-12 St Francis College, Rochestown (Cork) 1-04

Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig (Cork) 0-10 St Flannan’s College, Ennis 0-08

Group 2

Clonakilty Community College (Cork) 1-5 Hamilton High School, Bandon (Cork) 1-5

Iver Sceine Kenmare (Kerry) 1-10 Coláiste an Spioráid Naomh, Bishopstown (Cork) 0-04

Group 3

St Pat’s Castleisland (Kerry) 1-13 Abbey CBS (Tipperary) 1-10

Mercy Mouthawk, Tralee (Kerry) 5-14 Skibbereen Community School (Cork) 1-06

Group 4

CBS Mitchelstown (Cork) 3-13 IS Kilorglin (Kerry) 1-09

Patrician Academy, Mallow (Cork) 2-10 De La Salle College, Macroom (Cork) 1-13

Group 5

Tralee CBS (Kerry) 2-9 Presentation Secondary School Milltown (Kerry) `1-5

Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne (Kerry) a bye

Round 3

Group 1

St Brendan’s College, Killarney (Kerry) 2-20 St Flannan’s College, Ennis 1-02

St Francis College, Rochestown (Cork) 3-8 Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig (Cork) 1-8

Group 2

Hamilton High School, Bandon (Cork) 1-15 Iver Sceine Kenmare (Kerry) 2-09

Clonakilty Community College (Cork) 1-22 Coláiste an Spioráid Naomh, Bishopstown (Cork) 0-08

Group 3

Mercy Mouthawk, Tralee (Kerry) 1-14 St Pat’s Castleisland (Kerry) 0-05

Skibbereen Community School (Cork) 5-13 Abbey CBS (Tipperary) 4-05

Group 4

Patrician Academy, Mallow (Cork) 4-15 CBS Mitchelstown (Cork) 1-08

De La Salle College, Macroom (Cork) v IS Kilorglin (Kerry)

Group 5

Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne (Kerry) 2-7 Presentation Secondary School Milltown (Kerry) 1-9

Tralee CBS (Kerry) a bye

Preliminary Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, December 11th)

Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, January 15th)

Semi-Finals (Saturday, January 25th)

Final (Saturday, February 8th)

Shane Ó Murchú Cup (Munster Under 19C PPS Football Championship)

Round 1

Beara Community School (Cork) 1-14 Mary Immaculate Dunmanway (Cork) 0-07

Round 2

St Augustine’s College, Dungarvan (Waterford) 2-15 Kinsale Community School (Cork) 0-09

Pobail Scoil na Trionide, Youghal (Cork) 2-12 CBS Dungarvan (Waterford) 2-11

Glanmire Community College (Cork) 5-08 Coláiste Treasa, Kanturk (Cork) 1-16

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí (Kerry) 1-13 Coláiste Ide agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale (Limerick) 1-08

Ennistymon Community School 1-7 St Joseph’s Secondary School, Spanish Point 0-6

Presentation College, Mardyke (Cork) 4-11 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh (Cork) 3-02

Scoil na Trionóide Naofa, Doon (Limerick) 1-9 Rice College, Ennis 0-7

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntrai (Cork) v Beara Community School (Cork) (Tuesday, December 3rd)

Quarter-FInals

Presentation College, Mardyke (Cork) 2-10 Pobail Scoil na Trionide, Youghal (Cork) 1-08

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí (Kerry) v Glanmire Community College (Cork) (Tuesday, December 3rd)

Ennistymon Community School v Scoil na Trionóide Naofa, Doon (Limerick) (Thursday, December 5th)

St Augustine’s College, Dungarvan (Waterford) v Coláiste Pobail Bheanntrai (Cork) or Beara Community School (Cork) (Monday, December 9th)

Semi-Finals (Friday, January 24th)

Presentation College, Mardyke (Cork) v St Augustine’s College, Dungarvan (Waterford), Coláiste Pobail Bheanntrai (Cork), Mary Immaculate Dunmanway (Cork) or Beara Community School (Cork)

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí (Kerry) or Glanmire Community College (Cork) v Ennistymon Community School or Scoil na Trionóide Naofa, Doon (Limerick)

Final (Friday, February 7th)

John Moloney Cup (Munster Under 19D PPS Football Championship)

Round 1

Causeway Comprehensive School (Kerry) 2-13 Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry (Limerick) 2-08

Coláiste Mhuire Durlas (Tipperary) 3-13 Scoil Phobal Roscrea (Tipperary) 4-08

Round 2

Coláiste Mhuire, Buttevant (Cork) 6-10 Mungret Community College (Limerick) 1-04

St John Bosco Community College, Kildysart 0-14 Mary Immaculate, Lisdoonvarna 3-01

Carrigaline Community School (Cork) 4-9 Coláiste an Phiarsaigh, Glanmire (Cork) 4-6

Coláiste Dun Iascaigh, Cahir (Tipperary) 2-7 St Declan’s Kilmacthomas (Waterford) 1-9

Causeway Comprehensive School (Kerry) 2-12 Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher (Limerick) 3-05

Balllincolig Community School (Cork) 0-10 Douglas Community School (Cork) 0-05

Scoil Pól Kilfinane (Limerick) v Coláiste Mhuire Durlas (Tipperary) (Tuesday, December 3rd)

Castleisland Community College (Kerry) v Coláiste na Trocaire, Rathkeale (Limerick) (Thursday, December 5th)

Quarter-FInals (Wednesday, December 11th)

Carrigaline Community School (Cork) v St John Bosco Community College, Kildysart at Fethard Town Park, (Wednesday, December 4th) 12.30pm

Scoil Pól Kilfinane (Limerick) or Coláiste Mhuire Durlas (Tipperary) v Coláiste Dun Iascaigh, Cahir (Tipperary)

Causeway Comprehensive School (Kerry) v Castleisland Community College (Kerry) or Coláiste na Trocaire, Rathkeale (Limerick)

Coláiste Mhuire, Buttevant (Cork) v Balllincolig Community School (Cork)

Semi-Finals (Friday, January 24th)

Causeway Comprehensive School (Kerry), Castleisland Community College (Kerry) or Coláiste na Trocaire, Rathkeale (Limerick) v Scoil Pól Kilfinane (Limerick), Coláiste Mhuire Durlas (Tipperary) or Coláiste Dun Iascaigh, Cahir (Tipperary)

Coláiste Mhuire, Buttevant (Cork) or Balllincolig Community School (Cork) v Carrigaline Community School (Cork) or St John Bosco Community College, Kildysart

Final (Friday, February 7th)

Micheál Forrestal Cup (Munster Under 19E PPS Football Championship)

Round 2

Waterpark College Waterford (Waterford) 6-5 Meanscoil SN An Rinn (Waterford) 0-6

Presentation Ballingarry (Tipperary) 5-8 Scoil Ruain Killenaule (Tipperary) 1-5

Deerpark CBS (Waterford) 4-12 Coláiste Daibheid Cork (Cork) 1-09

St Michael’s Kilmihil W/O from Nenagh College (Tipperary)

St Patrick’s Comprehensive School, Shannon W/O from St Joseph’s Kilkee

Millstreet Community School (Cork) 2-10 Scoil Mhuire Ballingeary (Cork) 3-04

Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh (Limerick) 5-17 Coláiste Mhuire Askeaton (Limerick) 3-05

Comeragh College (Waterford) v Mean Scoil Castlegregory (Kerry) (Monday, December 9th)

Quarter-FInals

St Michael’s Kilmihil 6-8 St Patrick’s Comprehensive School, Shannon 1-1

Millstreet Community School (Cork) 6-25 Deerpark CBS (Waterford) 0-06

Presentation Ballingarry (Tipperary) v Waterpark College Waterford (Waterford) (Wednesday, December 11th)

Comeragh College (Waterford) or Mean Scoil Castlegregory (Kerry) v Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh (Limerick) (Friday, December 13th)

Semi-Finals (Wednesday, January 15th)

Presentation Ballingarry (Tipperary) or Waterpark College Waterford (Waterford) v Millstreet Community School (Cork)

Comeragh College (Waterford), Mean Scoil Castlegregory (Kerry) or Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh (Limerick) v St Michael’s Kilmihil

Final (Wednesday, January 29th)

Colm Kirwan Cup (Munster Under 17E PPS Football Championship)

Quarter-Finals

Blackwater Community School, Lismore (Waterford) 6-07 Scoil Ruain Killenaule (Tipperary) 4-10

St Michael’s Community College, Kilmihil 2-9 St Ailbhe’s (Tipperary) 1-4

St Joseph’s Ballybunion (Kerry) 3-10 Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh (Limerick) 1-15

Coláiste an Chroi Naofa, Carrignavar (Cork) 5-12 Davis College, Mallow (Cork) 3-04

Semi-FInals

Coláiste an Chroi Naofa, Carrignavar (Cork) v Blackwater Community School, Lismore (Waterford) (Monday, December 2nd)

St Michael’s Community College, Kilmihil v St Joseph’s Ballybunion (Kerry) at UL North Campus (Thursday, December 5th) 12.30pm

Hurling

Dr. Harty Cup (Munster Under 19A PPS Hurling Championship)

Round 3

Group 1

Christian Brothers, Cork (Cork) 2-19 John the Baptist Community School, Hospital (Limerick) 0-23

Rice College, Ennis 1-18 Scoil na Trionóide Naofa, Doon (Limerick) 1-15

Group 2

Ardscoil Rís (Limerick) 9-23 Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig (Cork) 2-13

Our Lady’s Templemore (Tipperary) 0-16 Castletroy College (Limerick) 1-10

Group 3

Charleville CBS (Cork) 4-16 St Joseph’s Tulla 1-23

Cashel Community School (Tipperary) v Blackwater Community School, Lismore (Waterford) (Tuesday, November 26th)

Group 4

CBS Midleton (Cork) 6-20 St Francis College, Rochestown (Cork) 0-13

Nenagh CBS (Tipperary) a bye

Group 5

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh (Cork) 0-22 St Colman’s College, Fermoy (Cork) 0-20

De La Salle College, Waterford (Waterford) a bye

Group 6

St Flannan’s College, Ennis 3-29 Tralee CBS (Kerry) 0-07

Thurles CBS (Tipperary) a bye

Preliminary Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, December 4th)

St Flannan’s College v John the Baptist Community School, Hospital (Limerick)

De La Salle College, Waterford (Waterford) v Nenagh CBS (Tipperary)

Thurles CBS (Tipperary) v Our Lady’s Templemore (Tipperary_

Blackwater Community School , Lismore (Waterford) v Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG (Cork)

Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, January 8th)

Semi-Finals (Saturday, January 18th)

Final (Saturday, February 1st)

Tom Collum Cup (Munster Under 19B PPS Hurling Championship)

Round 2

Group 4

Scariff Community College 5-26 St Joseph’s Borrisoleigh (Tipperary) 0-13

Round 3

Group 1

Coláiste an Spioráin Naomh, Bishopstown (Cork) 1-22 Coachford College (Cork) 1-13

Clonmel High School (Tipperary) 1-24 Kinsale Community School (Cork) 5-11

Group 2

Carrick-on-Suir CBS (Waterford) v Hamilton High School, Bandon (Cork) (Wednesday, December 4th)

Abbey CBS (Tipperary) a bye

Group 3

Coláiste Mhuire, Durlas (Tipperary) 0-19 Scoil Pól Kilfinane (Limerick) 1-12

CBS Mitchelstown (Cork) a bye

Group 4

St Joseph’s Borrisoleigh (Tipperary) 4-15 Pobail Scoil na Trionide, Youghal (Cork) 4-10

Scariff Community College a bye

Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, January 8th)

Semi-Finals (Saturday, January 18th)

Final (Saturday, February 1st)

Dick O’Mahony Cup (Munster Under 19C PPS Hurling Championship)

Round 1

Group 1

Borrisokane Community College (Tipperary) 3-15 St Caimin’s Community School, Shannon 0-11

Round 2

Group 2

Presentation Ballingarry (Tipperary) 5-12 Causeway Comprehensive School (Kerry) 1-08

Group 3

Ard Scoil na Mara, Tramore (Waterford) 1-16 Hazelwood College Dromcollogher (Limerick) 0-08

Group 5

Glanmire Community College (Cork) 3-13 Coláiste Iosaef, Kilmallock (Limerick) 0-20

Round 3

Group 1

Borrisokane Community College (Tipperary) 1-18 Presentation College Mardyke (Cork) 0-15

St Caimin’s Community School, Shannon 1-19 Patrician Academy Mallow (Cork) 2-16

Group 2

Presentation Ballingarry (Tipperary) 2-14 Clonakilty Community College (Cork) 0-13

Causeway Comprehensive School (Kerry) 3-9 Ennistymon Community School 0-08

Group 3

St Mary’s Newport (Tipperary) 3-21 Hazelwood College Dromcollogher (Limerick) 3-13

Ard Scoil na Mara, Tramore (Waterford) 4-20 Coláiste Treasa Kanturk (Cork) 6-14

Group 4

St Augustine’s (Waterford) 1-18 Coláiste an Phiarsaigh, Glanmire (Cork) 2-15

Salesian Secondary College Pallaskenry (Limerick) 3-15 CBS Dungarvan (Waterford) 2-09

Group 5

Glanmire Community College (Cork) 3-15 Scoil Mhuire & Ide Newcastle West (Limerick) 1-14 Coláiste Iosaef, Kilmallock (Limerick) v Scoil Ruain Killenaule (Tipperary) (Thursday, December 5th)

Preliminary Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, December 11th)

Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, January 8th)

Semi-Finals (Saturday, January 18th)

Final (Saturday, February 1st)

Shane Hourigan Cup (Munster Under 19D PPS Hurling Championship)

Round 2

Coláiste Dun Iascaigh, Cahir (Tipperary) 1-17 St Declan’s Kilmacthomas (Waterford) 0-12

Quarter-Finals

Scoil Phobal Roscrea (Tipperary) 2-12 St Anne’s Killaloe 1-13

St Brogan’s College, Bandon (Cork) 2-24 Coláiste Christ Rí (Cork) 2-11

St Munchin’s College, Limerick (Limerick) 1-17 Coláiste Mhuire Buttevant (Cork) 0-14

Coláiste Dun Iascaigh, Cahir (Tipperary) 6-25 Mount Sion CBS (Waterford) 2-09

Semi-Finals (Wednesday, December 4th)

St Munchin’s College, Limerick (Limerick) v St Brogan’s College, Bandon (Cork)

Coláiste Dun Iascaigh, Cahir (Tipperary) v Scoil Phobal Roscrea (Tipperary)

Final (Wednesday, December 11th)

James O’Donoghue Cup (Munster Under 17B PPS Hurling Championship)

Quarter-Finals

Blackwater Community School, Lismore (Waterford) 4-21 Carrick-on-Suir CBS (Tipperary) 2-10

Tralee CBS (Kerry) 2-18 Pobail Scoil na Trionide, Youghal (Cork) 0-08

John the Baptist Community School, Hospital (Limerick) 3-18 Scariff Community College 2-14

Hamilton High School, Bandon (Cork) 0-14 Kinsale Community School (Cork) 1-09

Semi-Final

Tralee CBS (Kerry) 0-12 Blackwater Community School, Lismore (Waterford) 0-10

Hamilton High School, Bandon (Cork) v John the Baptist Community School, Hospital (Limerick) (Friday, December 6th)

Final (Friday, December 13th)

Darra O’Donovan Cup (Munster Under 17C PPS Hurling Championship)

Quarter-Finals

St Augustine’s (Waterford) 2-12 CBS Mitchelstown (Cork) 0-15

St Joseph’s Borrisoleigh (Tipperary) 2-26 Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry (Limerick) 5-16

Hazelwood College Dromcollogher (Limerick) 4-11 Coláiste Iosaef Kilmallock (Limerick) 0-13

St Mary’s, Newport (Tipperary) 2-19 St Caimin’s Community School, Shannon 2-12

Semi-Finals

Hazelwood College Dromcollogher (Limerick) v St Joseph’s Borrisoleigh (Tipperary) (Wednesday, December 4th)

St Mary’s, Newport (Tipperary) v St Augustine’s (Waterford) (Thursday, December 5th)

Final (Friday, December 13th)

Kieran O’Driscoll Cup (Munster Under 17D PPS Hurling Championship)

Quarter-Finals

St Brogan’s College, Bandon (Cork) 1-20 Coláiste Christ Ri (Cork) 0-15

St Anne’s Community College, Killaloe 1-21 Coláiste Mhuire, Buttevant (Cork) 0-11

Mount Sion CBS (Waterford) 1=22 Scoil Phobal Roscrea (Tipperary) 1-16

Ennistymon Community School W/O from Presentation Ballingarry (Tipperary)

Semi-Final

St Anne’s Community College, Killaloe 4-20 St Brogan’s College, Bandon (Cork) 3-09

Ennistymon Community School v Mount Sion CBS (Waterford) (Monday, December 9th)

Final (Friday, December 13th)

Gerry Bennis Cup (Munster Under 17E PPS Hurling Championship)

Round 2

St John Bosco Community College, Kildysart 3-17 Fethard Secondary School (Tipperary) 3-11

Davis College, Mallow (Cork) W/O from Coláiste Daibheid, Cork (Cork)

Quarter-Finals

St Paul’s Community College, Waterford (Waterford) 0-20 St Joseph’s Secondary School, Spanish Point 1-4

Iver Scene, Kenmare (Kerry) 3-10 St John Bosco Community College, Kildysart 1-06

Comeragh College (Waterford) 2-10 De La Salle College, Macroom (Cork) 0-03

Boherbue Comprehensive (Cork) 4-10 Davis College, Mallow (Cork) 1-06

Semi-Finals

St Paul’s Community College, Waterford (Waterford) 3-12 Iver Scene, Kenmare (Kerry) 1-05

Comeragh College (Waterford) v Boherbue Comprehensive (Cork) (TBC)

Final (Friday, December 13th)