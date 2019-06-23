Sixmilebridge Lotto Ticket Worth €1 Million

Clare is home to Ireland’s newest millionaire after a Lotto ticket worth €1 million was sold in Sixmilebridge.

The National Lottery is now appealing to its Lotto players in the Banner County to check their tickets after the top prize of €1 million was won on last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw (Saturday 22nd June).

The winning ticket was sold at Reddan’s Store and Sixmilebridge Post Office in Sixmilebridge, Co Clare. Reddan’s Store is no stranger to selling winning tickets as it sold a winning Lotto jackpot ticket worth €4,433,754 in July 2014, which was claimed by a Clare family.

Speaking on selling this winning ticket, Tony Reddan, owner of Reddan’s Store said: “It’s incredible to have sold another winning Lotto ticket worth a massive amount of money. I couldn’t believe it when the National Lottery called last night and it’s almost five years to the day since we sold the €4.4 million Lotto jackpot winning ticket! It is really good news for the town and I really do hope it is one of our local customers. I’ve no idea who the winner is – it isn’t me even though I did win €3 on the Lotto draw last night! Best of luck to whoever it is.”

This is the seventh Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €1 million to be won so far in 2019 and is the 13th prize exceeding €1 million won across all Lotto games this year. The winning Lotto Plus 1 numbers for last night’s draw were: 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 37 and the bonus number was 46.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “Reddan’s Store and Post Office sure is a lucky Lotto store after selling it’s second winning ticket worth €1 million or more in five years. This ticketholder is the lucky 13th Lotto millionaire made this year alone. We are asking all our Clare Lotto players to check their tickets carefully and if you have won this life-changing €1 million be sure to sign the back of the ticket, put the ticket in a safe place and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444, and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to collect your prize”.

There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €3,256,662, which rolls to an estimated €3.5 million for next Wednesday’s draw (26th June).

