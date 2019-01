Sixmilebridge Confirm Fitzgerald As Coach For 2019 Campaign

Sixmilebridge have confirmed that Davy Fitzgerald will be the coach of their senior hurlers in 2019.

The current Wexford boss joins up with a backroom team headed up by club stalwart Tim Crowe with Timmy Crowe also involved as fitness trainer along with Paddy Meehan as selector.

Crowe takes over from the outgoing John O’Meara, who guided the Bridge to the title in 2013, 2015 and 2017.