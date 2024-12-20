Second-half display secures U-21A title for Scariff-Ogonnelloe

U-21a Hurling Championship Final

Scariff-Ogonnelloe 3-10 Feakle-Killanena 0-11

Never has the power of the half-time team talk come hurling home like it did in the slow-burning county final that was this East Clare day in Tulla on Saturday afternoon. It must have come from the toes up.

All because, when the Scariff-Ogonnelloe players trundled towards the dressing room for what was surely a dressing down to buoy them up for what was needed to win this county final, as they went they could have been forgiven for thinking that it just wasn’t going to be their day. Certainly, it looked like that among the partisans and neutrals alike outside and not privy to the delicacies of what was said.

They’d had the lion’s share of the possession and created chance after chance along the way, but the wide count of 12, as against just four for Feakle-Killanena told the story of the 30 mediocre minutes from all concerned.

One point from play in the 25th minute from Feakle-Killanena’s Ronan O’Connor spoke to this overall mediocrity on both sides, but it was enough to give his side a double…

