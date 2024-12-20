Merry Christmas Advert
Second-half display secures U-21A title for Scariff-Ogonnelloe

The Scariff-Ogonnelloe team celebrate winning the U-21A hurling championship final following their win over Feakle-Killanena. Photograph by Natasha Barton
Joe O'Muircheartaigh
Joe O'Muircheartaigh
U-21a Hurling Championship Final
Scariff-Ogonnelloe 3-10 Feakle-Killanena 0-11

Never has the power of the half-time team talk come hurling home like it did in the slow-burning county final that was this East Clare day in Tulla on Saturday afternoon. It must have come from the toes up.

All because, when the Scariff-Ogonnelloe players trundled towards the dressing room for what was surely a dressing down to buoy them up for what was needed to win this county final, as they went they could have been forgiven for thinking that it just wasn’t going to be their day. Certainly, it looked like that among the partisans and neutrals alike outside and not privy to the delicacies of what was said.

They’d had the lion’s share of the possession and created chance after chance along the way, but the wide count of 12, as against just four for Feakle-Killanena told the story of the 30 mediocre minutes from all concerned.

One point from play in the 25th minute from Feakle-Killanena’s Ronan O’Connor spoke to this overall mediocrity on both sides, but it was enough to give his side a double…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

