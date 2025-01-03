O’Connell roars her way to first ever Formula Woman final

Displaying nerves of steel, Broadford woman Laura O’Connell has motored all the way to the first-ever Formula Woman Nations Cup final, which takes place in Dubai from May 1 to 4.

Finishing in an impressive 17th place out of 50 drivers at the recent qualifying rounds in Dubai guaranteed Ms O’Connell a spot on the starting grid where she will compete as part of a fifty-strong field of racing drivers from across the globe.

Driving at speeds of more than 200 kilometres an hour on a straight stretch didn’t faze the 25 year-old biochemist who qualified after her first lap to seal a place in the coveted Cup final.

