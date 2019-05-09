Home » Sports » Newmarket Celtic Crowned Clare Premier Division Champions

Newmarket Celtic Crowned Clare Premier Division Champions

May 9, 2019 578 Views

Newmarket Celtic are the 2018/2019 Clare Premier Division champions.

The defending title holders made it back to back successes after overcoming Lifford 1-0 at Cassidy Park.

This evening’s win means Newmarket have picked up full points from their 16 League games so far this season, and are now nine points clear of second placed Avenue with just two rounds left to play.

Their focus will now turn to a historic Clare Cup Final against their B team, with both teams chasing a league and cup double after their second string secured the First Division title.

