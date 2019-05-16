New appointments to Shannon Group board

AMBROSE Loughlin, a former partner at McCann Fitzgerald Solicitors, Dublin, and Stephen Rae, business and media advisor, have been appointed to the board of Shannon Group PLC. Mr Loughlin and Mr Rae have been appointed by the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, TD, to serve on the board for a three-year term each.

Rose Hynes, Chairman, Shannon Group said: “Ambrose Loughlin and Stephen Rae are very welcome additions to the board. Their experience will be invaluable to Shannon Group. Our new directors complement the board’s existing expertise and I look forward to working with them at this exciting and challenging time for Shannon.”

Ambrose Loughlin was a partner for 22 years with McCann FitzGerald, one of Ireland’s leading law firms where in addition to client advisory work on financial services, he served in several senior management roles involving finance and risk. He is a board member since 2016 of the National Museum of Ireland and chairs its Audit and Risk Committee. He was recently appointed to the Finance HR and Asset Management Committee of the University of Limerick. From 2013 to 2019, he chaired the Audit Committee of the Department of Finance. He has particular expertise in the areas of risk management and corporate governance.

Stephen Rae is a business and media consultant. He founded Kobn Advisory in 2019, helping senior leaders and corporations navigate the worlds of media, technology and social media. Stephen is a member of the European Commission’s High-Level Expert Group on Online Disinformation and serves on the board of the World Editors Forum. In 2013 he was appointed Group Editor-in-Chief at Independent News & Media, overseeing the group’s online and four national print titles. Previously, he was the editor of two national newspapers and Independent.ie. Stephen is a qualified barrister and holds the Award in Business and Leadership from the Directors Course at Cranfield University.