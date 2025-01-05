Meals on Wheels deliveries for tomorrow to be decided in the morning

The Newmarket-on-Fergus based, Obair Meals on Wheels service have this afternoon issued an important update regarding their meal deliveries during the multi-hazardous weather event. Due to the current weather conditions, a decision on whether they can deliver meals on Monday, January 6 will be made tomorrow morning (Monday).

Acting Manager of Obair Meals on Wheels, Siobhan O’ Driscoll has said that as their service relies on volunteers, they must prioritise their safety while delivering to areas such as Kilrush, Lidoonvarna, Ennis, East Clare, Shannon, Sixmilebridge, Tulla, and Newmarket-on-Fergus.

If road conditions are safe, they will proceed with deliveries. However, as a precaution, they are asking family members, neighbours, and communities to check on elderly individuals to ensure they have sufficient food and heating supplies.

Obair have said they will continue to monitor the situation, and will provide further updates. They have also thanked members of the public for their understanding and cooperation.