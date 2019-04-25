McGinley Hints At More Big Announcements To Come For 2019 Irish Open In Lahinch

2019 Irish Open host Paul McGinley has hinted that two of the biggest stars in golf could yet be teeing off at Lahinch in July.

The former Ryder Cup winning captain revealed he has approached newly crowned US Masters champion Tiger Woods about the possibility of coming to North Clare, while also stating that some players might change their minds about playing in the event. Rory McIlroy is one of those that could potentially have a change of heart, after he announced in recent weeks that he would not be taking part as he sets his sights on the Open in Portrush a fortnight later.

“In terms of Tiger Woods, I have put it on his radar so he knows about it and he knows all about Lahinch. While it is unlikely, you just never know” he smiled.

He continued: “The Postman Poulter has delivered for us and it is a great announcement. He’s one of the big names in the professional game and is probably playing the best golf of his career in the last 18 months or so. He’s a huge addition and is going to bring a lot of attention. These players at the top of the world now have so many choices in terms of where they can play so it’s vital that we get as many of them as possible here to Lahinch and we are right on track to do that. We have more announcements to come in the next month, and they will be big announcements. I will be at the US PGA and the US Open in the next few weeks and I will be constantly pushing. Some guys might change their minds at the last minute and decide to come, you never know”.