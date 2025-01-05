Killaloe hotelier ‘gobsmacked’ by bridge plans

A well known hotelier has revealed he is “gobsmacked” about plans to pedestrianise the old Killaloe Bridge, possibly next March on St Patrick’s Day, in the absence of vital supporting infrastructure.

Eoin Little is totally opposed to the Section 38 unveiled by Clare and Tipperary County Councils, which intends to ban vehicular traffic on the old bridge once the new Shannon River Crossing opens to motor vehicles.

The Lakeside Hotel Manager doesn’t believe it makes sense to “sell a plan to people that doesn’t exist” because the necessary infrastructure isn’t in place to close the old bridge.

He has called on the two local authorities to put their plans on hold for an extended period to see what the real impact of the new Shannon Crossing is on the existing one.

Mr Little recalled this proposal was never brought up when he was a member of the Lough Derg Marketing Group, which was previously led by former Tipperary Chief Executive Joe MacGrath.

“I am looking at plans quoting an increase in tourism. We will be bypassed with the new crossing and we are definitely bypassed if you close the existing bridge.

“A key part of the new plan is two sites for parking that don’t exist. One of them has been bought and the other is not for sale. I think it is a bit dishonest to present a plan that doesn’t exist and they accept it doesn’t exist as the infrastructure is not in place to do what they are doing.

He agrees that no heavy goods vehicles should be allowed to travel on the existing bridge once the new crossing is in place.

When construction started on the new Shannon River Crossing and Killaloe By-Pass, Mr Little acknowledged there would be plus and minuses including the negative of being bypassed but there would be an advantage of less traffic congestion for locals and tourists when the new crossing is operational.

“Everyone knows about the queues of traffic in Killaloe and Ballina. When the through traffic is taken away, that should increase the appeal for people to visit the twin communities.

Acknowledging pedestrianisation is proposed in the Killaloe Ballina Mobility Plan, which was drawn up in 2020, Mr Little described this as a “conceptual” plan that was never discussed with him, which on a personal level wasn’t important, but considering the Lakeside Hotel is in situ 125 years, he felt it was wrong not to discuss it with key personnel in the two local hotels.

“The fact they have gone for the nuclear option first without any infrastructure beggars belief. I have been told that this could happen in March. There are no footpaths in place. As far as I am aware, there have been no accidents on the bridge.

“I was asked the question would I bring my kids across the existing bridge. I do bring them across the bridge and I will continue to do so. When the heavy goods vehicles are taken out, it becomes much more pleasant,” he said.

Describing the traffic lights on either side of the existing bridge as a minor inconvenience, he pointed out people will not want to walk across the bridge on a “rainy November” day.

“Hotel guests want convenience. The last two summers have been terrible,” he said.

While the two councils are referring to the Charles Bridge in Prague as what could be achieved with pedestrianisation, Mr Little pointed out there is another bridge where cars can travel very close to it.

“I think they are misselling this concept. I remember seeing the Killaloe Ballina Mobility Plan a few years ago and thinking some of those ideas would be lovely but nothing is in place five years later to implement this mobility plan.

“There isn’t even a footpath from the Lakeside Hotel down to the town. That would be more important for me than pedestrianising the bridge.

“It could take years to provide the necessary infrastructure to support pedestrianisation, which may not happen.

“The date we are hearing for pedestrianisation is St Patrick’s Day, the start of the tourist season, which is a big slap in the face to locals.

He felt it was very “cynical” to host the public information meeting a week before Christmas.

Senior Planner, Brian McCarthy recalled the two councils put a lot of work into producing the Killaloe Ballina Town Enhancement and Mobility Plan – a coherent blueprint for what could happens once the new Shannon River Crossing opened.

This Mobility Plan included two rounds of public consultation as well as input from statutory agencies before it was adopted by the two local authorities.

“This plan set out the vision for both local authorities to work together on a range of projects including the Killaloe Bridge, which was very clearly identified for pedestrianisation.

“Like any plan, it depends on co-operation between local authorities, land owners, and a range of agencies. It sets out very clearly what the two councils are trying to achieve,” he outlined.

Asked about claims the Mobility Plan is “aspirational” and “impractical” in the absence of new car parks and footpaths on both sides of the old bridge, Mr McCarthy pointed out the two councils completed a very open and democratic process before the Mobility Plan was adopted.

He confirmed the two councils are hoping to make a joint application for RRDF funding next March.

Asked about the timing of the public information meeting a week before Christmas, Mr McCarthy pointed out it was very well attended with plenty of details provided by staff from Clare and Tipperary County Councils.

James Whelan of Killaloe River Cruises has warned traders could lose up to 20% of their business from unplanned visitors who would turn around and drive elsewhere if the old bridge is closed.

Mr Whelan has also proposed pedestrian safety could be improved on the old bridge with speed ramps or increasing the width of the pedestrian walkway before adding a new railing.

Mr McCarthy said both councils want to enhance the appeal of Killaloe and Ballina for locals and tourists.

Asked what will happen if councillors in one local authority vote for pedestrianisation and public representatives in the neighbouring one vote against it, Mr McCarthy said he fully respected the reserved function of councillors, but couldn’t comment on supposition on what might happen.

In addition to the public information meeting, Mr McCarthy confirmed the council was prepared to engage with all residents, traders and stakeholders concerning this issue.