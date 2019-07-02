Heartbreak For Clare U20 Footballers In Waterford Defeat

Six second half wides and a controversial late penalty call proved Clare’s undoing in Dungarvan on Tuesday night as Waterford secured their first Munster championship win in thirteen years with a 1-10 to 1-9 win

The sides were level on six occasions in an action-packed encounter before Déise centre back Tom Barron, younger brother of All Star hurler Jamie, landed a last minute winner. Extra time seemed a certainty when Clare full forward Diarmuid O’Donnell addressed a 66th minute free but he sent it right and wide. Dermot Coughlan also had a penalty appeal turned down by Tipperary whistler Seanie Lonergan as he made his return from injury

Darragh Corcoran was Waterford’s go-to man all night. The St Saviours forward kicked 1-7 (1-3 from play) in his first underage football game for the county. Amazingly, the home side only had a month to prepare for this competition as Gavin Whelan was a late appointment. They lost 13 games in a row prior to this, including a 3-22 to 0-1 loss to Kerry last summer.

In front of 363 spectators, the scoreboard read 1-6 apiece after an entertaining first half. Corcoran, who was parachuted into the Waterford senior squad for the All Ireland qualifiers, accounted for 1-5.

In an eventful start, the Banner raised a green flag right from the throw in. Cillian Rouine combined with Sean O’Brien and rifled to the top corner of the Waterford net after just 18 seconds.

The hosts launched the next attack and won a free which resulted in a black card for Clare full back Jayme O’Sullivan. Corcoran converted the resultant free as Conor De Loughrey entered the fray. Billy Power then lashed over a point.

Clare restored their goal advantage by the seventh minute via O’Donnell and Seamus Casey. Waterford then kicked three wides in a row. Stephen Curry also forced a save from Ronan Callinan.

The equalising goal arrived in the twelfth minute when Corcoran looped the ball over Callinan into the bottom corner. He then nudged his team into the lead (1-3 to 1-2).

O’Donnell levelled but Corcoran was clinical at the other end and added three points in a row (two with his right and one with his left) to make it 1-6 to 1-3.

Dermot Coughlan was sprung by Seamus Clancy after 20 minutes and made a big impact. Three Clare frees (two from O’Donnell and one from Casey) tied it up again at the break. Larry Walsh spurned a Waterford chance on the stroke of half time, their sixth wide of the match. In the 32nd minute, Callinan tipped a Barron blast onto the crossbar.

They wasted two more opportunities before Coughlan edged the visitors back in front. Jack Coffey then saved from another Clare sub Cian Shannon after Coughlan picked him out. Darragh O’Keeffe levelled for a fourth time.

O’Donnell and Corcoran traded frees as the game entered the final quarter. Coughlan had a strong penalty appeal waved away as he appeared to be brought down by Reece Stringer. At the opposite end, James Walsh lost control of a Brian Lynch sideline with the goal at his mercy.

Twelve minutes passed without a score. Cillian Rouine and Philip Talty kicked costly wides for Clare. With three minutes left, Corcoran nailed a delicious point from 45 metres off his right. Surprisingly, he didn’t have the distance with his easiest free of the night. Coughlan equalised from a close range free.

Barron had the last laugh in a frantic finale. Coughlan was penalised for steps by Lonergan and Waterford worked it up to the road goal. Sean Whelan-Barrett rode a heavy tackle before he supplied Barron with the killer pass.

Waterford will take the long and winding road to Clonakility for a last four meeting with Cork next week. It was a long spin home for Clare after this early championship exit.

Scorers for Waterford: Darragh Corcoran 1-7 (4fs), Tom Barron, Billy Power, Darragh O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Diarmuid O’Donnell 0-5 (4fs), Cillian Rouine 1-0, Seamus Casey (1f), Dermot Coughlan (1f) 0-2 each.

Waterford: Jack Coffey; Reece Power, Reece Stringer, Liam Fennell; Mark Twomey, Tom Barron, Sam Fitzgerald; Dan Booth, Brian Lynch; Sean Whelan-Barrett, Stephen Curry, Billy Power; Darragh O’Keeffe, Larry Walsh, Darragh Corcoran.

Subs: James Walsh for Larry Walsh (39), Dean Beresford for O’Keeffe (52).

Clare: Ronan Callinan; Dara Conneely, Jayme O’Sullivan, Ikem Igweru; Tiernan Hogan, Sean Rouine, Colm McNeilis; Danny Griffin, Dan Keating; Cian McDonough, Cillian Rouine, Sean O’Brien; Colm O’Brien, Diarmuid O’Donnell, Seamus Casey.

Subs: Conor DeLoughrey for O’Sullivan (BC 3), Dermot Coughlan for Sean O’Brien (20), Cian Shannon for McDonough (HT), Philip Talty for Keating (39), Ciaran Downes for Casey (51), Morgan Garry for Colm O’Brien (inj 56).

Referee: Seanie Lonergan (Tipperary)