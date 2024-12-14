Griffin stands by Armstrong in new edition of Screaming at Sky

Tony Griffin has re-released the second edition of his memoir Screaming at the Sky, retaining the foreword written by Lance Armstrong, even after Armstrong’s reputation was marred by a doping scandal.

Griffin’s decision to keep the foreword underscores his deep belief in second chances and his personal connection to Armstrong.

“I chose to keep Lance’s foreword because the man I knew was someone who showed immense kindness and support, especially when I needed it the most,” Tony explained.

“In today’s world, we are too quick to cancel people. Our sense of forgiveness and humanity has been eroded.”

He recalls the heartfelt letters Lance Armstrong wrote to cancer patients and how he provided two new bikes for Tony’s charity cycle across Canada, a tribute to his late father who died of cancer.

