GALLERY: US President Donald Trump’s visit to Clare

The LE Niamh anchored in Doonbeg Bay during the visit of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump. Photograph by John Kelly.

members of the gathered media begin thinning on the ground at Doonbeg NS as a visit from Melania Trump which was rumored during the visit of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump, fails to materialize. Photograph by John Kelly.

Cameras and flags at the ready at Doonbeg NS as a visit from Melania Trump is rumored during the visit of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump. Photograph by John Kelly.

The LE Niamh anchored in Doonbeg Bay during the visit of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump. Photograph by John Kelly.

The helicopter with President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump and Mrs. Melania Trump takes off at Doonbeg Golf Club following their visit to West Clare. Photograph by John Kelly.

The helicopter with President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump and Mrs. Melania Trump takes off at Doonbeg Golf Club following their visit to West Clare. Photograph by John Kelly.