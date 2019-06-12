GALLERY: US President Donald Trump’s visit to Clare
June 12, 2019
The week that US President Donald Trump and his family visited Clare in pictures
A Garda on patrol outside Trump International Golf Club at Doonbeg as preparations continue for the visit of the United States President. Photograph by John Kelly
A local brushes up the footpath outside her premised, ahead of the visit of the United States President Donald J. Trump to Doonbeg. Photograph by John Kelly
The US flag and the tricolor flying high in the Long Village, ahead of the visit of the United States President Donald J. Trump to his Golf Club at Doonbeg. Photograph by John Kelly
The US flag flying high in the Long Village, as a local brushes up the footpath outside her premised, ahead of the visit of the United States President Donald J. Trump to Doonbeg. Photograph by John Kelly
Turf’s Coming Home….A tractor drawing home the turf passes by the US and the tricolor in the Long Village, ahead of the visit of the United States President Donald J. Trump to his Golf Club at Doonbeg. Photograph by John Kelly
All set for the visit of the United States President Donald J. Trump to his Golf Club at Doonbeg. Photograph by John Kelly
A scene at Shannon ahead of the arrival of the President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump to Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
High security outside Shannon ahead of the arrival of the President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump to Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
US trucks parked up at Shannon Airport ahead of the arrival of the President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump to Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
High security at Shannon ahead of the arrival of the President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump to Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
A security man on the roof at Shannon watching the arrival of the President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump to Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
A helicopter is inspected ahead of the arrival of the arrival of the President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump to Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
during the arrival of the US President to Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
Security men keep their eyes on the tarmac ahead of the arrival of the arrival of the President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump to Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
Air Force 1 arrives with President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump to Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
Taoiseach Leo Varadakar and the rest of the welcoming party await the arrival of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump to Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
Members of the media disembark Air Force 1 during the arrival of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump at Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, waves as he steps out of Air Force 1 at Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, steps out of Air Force 1 at Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, steps out of Air Force 1 at Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, greets the waiting Taoiseach Leo Varadakar as they step out of Air Force 1 at Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
First Lady Melania Trump waves to the waiting media following her arrival with President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump at Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
People attending Peace Camp during the arrival of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump at Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly.
Local business woman Rita Mc Inerney is interviewed for TV in Doonbeg Village during the visit of the US President Donald Trump. Photograph by John Kelly
Gardai moving barriers ahead of the walkabout by Eric and Don Junior Trump in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Local man Noel Bermingham awaiting the arrival of Eric and Don Junior Trump in Doonbeg Village during their father’s visit to the area. Photograph by John Kelly
A security man gently directs children back from the door of Morrissey’s ahead of a walkabout by Eric and Don Junior Trump in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Great anticipation in the crowd ahead of a walkabout by Eric and Don Junior Trump in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Great anticipation in the crowd ahead of a walkabout by Eric and Don Junior Trump in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Rita Mc Inerney peers out from the doorway of her cafe ahead of a walkabout by Eric and Don Junior Trump in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
US flags are distributed in the crowd ahead of a walkabout by Eric and Don Junior Trump in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Tight security ahead of a walkabout by Eric and Don Junior Trump in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Local children comparing notes ahead of a walkabout by Eric and Don Junior Trump in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
A good vantage point for a walkabout by Eric and Don Junior Trump in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Tight security ahead of a walkabout by Eric and Don Junior Trump in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
A Garda pushes a pram for a family as she escorts them through the secure area into Doonbeg Village ahead of the walkabout by Eric and Don Junior Trump. Photograph by John Kelly
A boy waits with his flags in the crowd ahead of a walkabout by Eric and Don Junior Trump in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
A boy waves with his flags ahead of a walkabout by Eric and Don Junior Trump in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Eric Trump arrives for a walkabout in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Eric Trump is greeted warmly as he arrives for a walkabout in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Eric Trump, Son of United States President Donald Trump, addresses the crowd gathered as he arrives outside Morrissey’s in Doonbeg Village. Looking on are Scott Marr, Head Green-keeper, Brian Shaw, Head Professional at Doonbeg Golf Club and Hugh Mc Nally of Morrissey’s at rear. Photograph by John Kelly.
Eric and Don Junior Trump are greeted warmly as they arrive for a walkabout in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Eric and Don Junior Trump nabbed for selfies as they arrive in Comerford’s bar during a walkabout in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Eric and Don Junior Trump address the locals in Comerford’s bar during a walkabout in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Eric and Don Junior Trump take on barman duties under the tutorship of Publican Tommy Comerford in his bar during their walkabout in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Eric and Don Junior Trump take on barman duties under the tutorship of Publican Tommy Comerford in his bar during their walkabout in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Don Junior and Eric Trump take on barman duties and fill drinks for thirsty punters in Tubridy’s Bar during their walkabout in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Eric Trump take on barman duties and hands out drinks to thirsty customers in Tubridy’s Bar during their walkabout in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Eric Trump take on barman duties and hands out drinks to thirsty customers in Tubridy’s Bar during their walkabout in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
Limerick Man martin Doyle came out to welcome Eric and Don Junior Trump as they did a walkabout in Doonbeg Village. Photograph by John Kelly
The US flag flies at Doonbeg NS, as a visit from Melania Trump is rumored during the visit of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump. Photograph by John Kelly.
Doonbeg NS Principal Neil Crowley is intervened by the waiting media, as a visit from Melania Trump is rumored during the visit of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump. Photograph by John Kelly.
Doonbeg NS Principal Neil Crowley is intervened by the waiting media, as a visit from Melania Trump is rumored during the visit of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump. Photograph by John Kelly.
Cameras and flags at the ready at Doonbeg NS as a visit from Melania Trump is rumored during the visit of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump. Photograph by John Kelly.
members of the gathered media begin thinning on the ground at Doonbeg NS as a visit from Melania Trump which was rumored during the visit of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump, fails to materialize. Photograph by John Kelly.
The LE Niamh anchored in Doonbeg Bay during the visit of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump. Photograph by John Kelly.
The helicopter with President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump and Mrs. Melania Trump takes off at Doonbeg Golf Club following their visit to West Clare. Photograph by John Kelly.
Rory Shanahan, Mary Rita Kelly, teacher, Teresa Clancy, SNA, Lucy Shanahan, Aideen O Mahoney, Principal, Michelle Crowley and Abbi Shanahan of Clohanes NS who all got to meet President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump when he took time out at the ninth hole while playing his links course at Doonbeg. Photograph by John Kelly.
The US flag flies in Doonbeg during the visit of President of the United States Of America Donald J. Trump. Photograph by John Kelly.
The group flying US flags on the hillside. Photograph courtesy Aideen O Mahoney.
Waving flags on hill, President and golfing group are on fairway in the distance. Photograph courtesy Aideen O Mahoney.
President Trump meeting staff on 10th tee box. L to R Aideen O Mahoney, Mary Rita Kelly and Michelle Crowley. Photograph courtesy Aideen O Mahoney.
President Trump meets with the children. Photograph courtesy Aideen O Mahoney.
Aideen O Mahoney, Michelle Crowley, President Trump, Mary Rita Kelly, Teresa Clancy and children. Photograph courtesy Aideen O Mahoney.
Waiting patiently on hillside. Photograph courtesy Aideen O Mahoney.
A Garda checkpoint on the entrance to Shannon Airport. Photograph by John Kelly.
The scene at Shannon Airport as a a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane descends for landing on Monday with a cargo including personnel, equipment and dogs. Photograph by John Kelly.
A US Airforce Super Galaxy plane arrives with a cargo including personnel, equipment and dogs at Shannon Airport on Monday. Photograph by John Kelly.
A US Airforce Super Galaxy plane arrives with a cargo including personnel, equipment and dogs at Shannon Airport on Monday. Photograph by John Kelly.
A US Airforce Super Galaxy plane pulls in to the terminal building with a cargo including personnel, equipment and dogs at Shannon Airport on Monday. Photograph by John Kelly.
The scene at Shannon Airport after a a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane arrived with a cargo including personnel, equipment and dogs. Photograph by John Kelly.
The front of a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane opens to unload a cargo including personnel, equipment and dogs at Shannon Airport on Monday. Photograph by John Kelly.
Passengers disembark a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane which arrives on Monday at Shannon Airport. Photograph by John Kelly.
Passengers disembark a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane which arrives on Monday at Shannon Airport. Photograph by John Kelly.
Passengers disembark a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane which arrives on Monday at Shannon Airport. Photograph by John Kelly.
Passengers disembark a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane which arrives on Monday at Shannon Airport. Photograph by John Kelly.
A muzzled dog is lead away after disembarking from a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane which arrived on Monday at Shannon Airport. Photograph by John Kelly.
Passengers disembark a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane which arrives on Monday at Shannon Airport. Photograph by John Kelly.
Passengers including a man with a muzzled dog, disembark a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane which arrives on Monday at Shannon Airport. Photograph by John Kelly.
Passengers disembark a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane which arrives on Monday at Shannon Airport. Photograph by John Kelly.
A man with a dog after disembarking from a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane which arrived with a cargo including personnel and equipment Photograph by John Kelly.
The scene at Shannon Airport after a a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane arrived with a cargo including personnel, equipment and dogs. Photograph by John Kelly.
Local officials look at paperwork as a man with a dog waits after disembarking from a US Airforce Super Galaxy plane which arrived with a cargo including personnel and equipment Photograph by John Kelly.
