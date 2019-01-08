Fire at Inis Cathaigh hotel in Kilrush

THE fire service and Kilrush Gardaí attended the scene of a fire at the dilapidated Inis Cathaigh hotel in Kilrush on Tuesday night. It is understood that the fire started in the second floor and spread to the third. Three units of the fire service from Kilrush and Kilkee used breathing apparatus at the scene. It is believed that extensive damage has been caused to the disused building.

Frances Street in the town was closed to traffic, while the fire service attended the scene.

The hotel, which incorporated a nightclub, has been closed for many years and has fallen into a state of disrepair. It is located at the bottom of Frances Street with idyllic views of Kilrush Marina.