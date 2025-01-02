Females occupy higher paid roles at Clare County Council

The annual Gender Pay Gap Report which was published by Clare County Council recently showed a Mean Gender Pay Gap of -10.29% meaning the average hourly rate of females is higher than the average hourly rate of males on the snapshot date.

While this does not mean that males are paid less than females for doing the same job, it indicates that, on average, females occupy higher paid roles than males.

Employers with more than 150 employees in Ireland are required to publish their gender pay gap data before the end of 2024 and within six months of their reference date.

