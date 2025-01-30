ESB crews bringing power to the people

AROUND 76% of electricity customers lost their supply in Clare last Friday morning, leaving ESB Networks Storm Manager for the county, Michael Sammin with a big challenge, which he doesn’t expect to be completed until the middle of next week.

“In Clare at the height of the storm there were 44,000 customers without power” he told The Clare Champion on Wednesday.

“Since last Friday our crews have been dispatched each day, working long into the night to restore customers. As well as that we have our contractor partners and other support groups from right across the country since last Friday working with us to restore power.”

