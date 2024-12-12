Domestic abuse out of control in Clare

THE diverse nature of domestic violence abuse in Clare has been highlighted by a local inspector to illustrate how this scourge in society now crosses all social classes and divides.

The number of Clare incidents with a domestic abuse motive has almost trebled in five years from 480 in 2018 to 1,073 last year, new figures have revealed.

Garda statistics have revealed these incidents increased each year over a five years period in the Ennis and Kilrush districts.

The number of breaches of order incidents from the Ennis and Kilrush districts have climbed from 44 in 2018 to 72 in 2019, then up to 89 in 2020, to 96 in 2021, 84 in 2022 and 113 in 2023. This includes breach of a barring order, protection order or a family law domestic order.

