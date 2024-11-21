Curtin calls it for evergreen Joe Cooney

AN independent public representative in Clare for an incredible 40 years, Christy Curtin knows the county’s political scene as well as anyone, and he feels the current election campaign is unusually quiet.

“It hasn’t taken off to date anyway. It’s very low key, unless some issue crops up in the next few days. At the moment it’s very low key. It seems to be confined to canvassing basically,” he said.

The 2020 General Election saw a historic result in Clare, with both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael only winning a seat each, with Independent Michael McNamara and Sinn Féin’s Violet Anne Wynne taking the other two available seats.

