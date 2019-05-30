Clare U-20 Footballers Ready To Begin 2019 Season

Clare get their U-20 football campaign underway this weekend when they take on Westmeath in the first game of new Inter County U-20 Football Development League.

Seamus Clancy’s side take on Westmeath in Hennessey Memorial Park in Miltown on Saturday afternoon with the game set for a 2pm start.

The new competition is aimed at giving each county extra games at a competitive level ahead of their provincial campaigns. It is broken down into five separate leagues, with Clare competing along with Westmeath, Offaly, Limerick and Wicklow for the Liam O’Connor Cup. The top ranked team in each division is declared the winner.

Clare face Westmeath on Saturday in Miltown before travelling to take on Offaly on Friday June 7. The Banner will have home advantage against Limerick on Wednesday June 12, and round off the campaign with a trip to take on Wicklow on Saturday June 15.

Clare are set to open their Munster championship campaign on Tuesday July 2 when they make the trip to Fraher Field to take on Waterford. The prize on offer for the Banner is a home semi-final against Cork on Thursday July 11.

The squad will be without county senior stars Gavin Cooney and Stephen Ryan as they have already played in the senior championship when lining out against Waterford, while Dermot Coughlan is still working on his return to action as he recovers from an ankle injury he suffered during Clare’s National League tie with Armagh in Newry.

Manager and former All-Star Seamus Clancy feels the competition is one that will have real benefits for players at the grade.

“It is a great competition for the lads to be involved in because it will mean more games which can only bring players on with their development. The first of those games comes on Saturday and we are really looking forward to it” said the Corofin man.