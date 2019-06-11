Clare Ready For 2019 Kennedy Cup Campaign

Clare get their 2019 Kennedy Cup campaign underway this evening (Tuesday) as the Banner youngsters bid to make their mark on the national stage.

They are managed by Ciaran Ryan who feels they are ready for what is to come.

He said: “It is getting exciting now. Like all squads it has been tough selecting 20 players having worked with so many talented boys over the last few years , and like all squads we have had injuries and some are very unlucky to miss out but the boys that are in are going well and are fit and looking forward to it. You hope to learn every day. I have seen a good few Kennedy cups over the years and one thing I’ve learnt is 20 players are needed. We have tried to come in with 20 players ready and able to do a job. They have been given the same game time all through so we aren’t relying on 11 or 12. We also hope that the boys really enjoy the week, every one of them. These are memories for a lifetime and we want them to be happy ones.

Ryan has built a strong management team around him including Brian Murphy, Shane Keating, Paul Roche and Michael Ludden. FAI Development Officer Denis Hynes is also part of the backroom team.

Clare start their campaign this evening (Tuesday) against Kildare at 6pm before two games on Wednesday. They face Kildare at 12.30pm and Limerick County at 6pm. Ryan says they are looking forward to the tests.

“We have our own style of play and things we look to do. We will have a plan for each team. Some we know better than others so it will be thinking on our feet also but we have helped the boys to make decisions for themselves on the field. With a little help from us they can make those on field decisions if things need to change. Energy levels in a week long tournament are hugely important. Kids away from home not eating properly and getting enough hydration is always something to be mindful of. Recovery time is minimal the first two days but then hopefully it goes to one game a day so plenty of recovery and use of the pool and some ice. Also trying to get 13/14 year old lads to bed early can be a challenge” he joked.

Ryan is confident his squad won’t be overawed by the occasion.

“It is a big deal for the boys. It’s a national competitive tournament and results matter. In the ETP development the last couple of years we didn’t focus on results at all. It was all about developing as many players as we could. We are here now and determined to put on a good show. Our boys are a relaxed group, nothing fazes them and some of them have played GAA finals and so on. We had four away at Feile hurling this weekend. After the initial shock of the crowds when we arrive I am sure some nerves will be there but isn’t that what you want , Excited kids playing soccer with their buddies in a big national tournament on their own doorstep. How will I help? By just letting them play, and reinforcing the key factors and reminding them to enjoy it” he noted.

SQUAD PROFILES

1. Name – Kuba Ruminowicz

2. Position – Goalkeeper

3. Club – Avenue united

4. Favourite sporting moment – Winning an All Ireland jiu jitsu championship

1. Name – Lee Mulready

2. Position – Centre back / Left back

3. Club – Bridge united

4. Favourite sporting moment – Winning division 2 u13 with Bridge united

1. Name – Jack Kelleher

2. Position – Right back / Centre back

3. Club – Moneypoint

4. Favourite sporting moment – Winning the league and cup u13

1. Name – Gavin Connolly

2. Position – Centre back

3. Club – Shannon town

4. Favourite sporting moment – Shane Long goal against germany

1. Name – Joe Hanrahan

2. Position – Centre back

3. Club – Moher celtic

4. Favourite sporting moment – Winning u14 div 2 cup final 3-2 against newmarket

1. Name – Darragh Killeen

2. Position – Centre midfield

3. Club – Ennis town

4. Favourite sporting moment – Winning u13 league unbeaten with Ennis town

1. Name – Lorcan Doolin

2. Position – Left winger

3. Club – Burren united

4. Favourite sporting moment – Winning div 2 u13 cup 4-2 against corofin

1. Name – Ben McDonagh

2. Position – Centre midfield

3. Club – Avenue united

4. Favourite sporting moment – Winning trophy with Avenue

1. Name – William Bello

2. Position – Striker

3. Club – Ennis town

4. Favourite sporting moment – Scoring on my debut for Ennis town

1. Name – Cian Neylon

2. Position – Right winger

3. Club – Ennis town

4. Favourite sporting moment – Winning u13 league unbeaten with Ennis town

1. Name – Cathal Talty

2. Position – Centre midfield

3. Club – Ennis town

4. Favourite sporting moment – Winning u13 league unbeaten with Ennis town

1. Name – John Cahill

2. Position – Centre midfield / right back

3. Club – Avenue united

4. Favourite sporting moment – Reaching the last 16 of national cup u12

1. Name – Isaac O Sullivan

2. Position – Centre midfield / Right winger

3. Club – Tulla united

4. Favourite sporting moment – Winning u13 cup vs Shannon town

1. Name – Darragh O Callaghan

2. Position – Centre back

3. Club – Shannon town

4. Favourite sporting moment – Reaching last 16 of national cup vs St. Kevin’s boys

1. Name – Aiden O Donnell

2. Position – Striker

3. Club – Shannon town

4. Favourite sporting moment – Reaching last 16 of national up vs St. Kevin’s boys

1. Name – David O Donnell

2. Position – Centre midfield

3. Club – Tulla united

4. Favourite sporting moment – Beating Wolfe tones by 8 points u14 hurling

1. Name – Tom Curran

2. Position – Number 10 (captain)

3. Club – Avenue united

1. Name – Francis Meaney

2. Position – Left back

3. Club – Avenue united

1. Name – Donacha Frawley

2. Position – Centre midfield

3. Club – Avenue united

1. Name – Mark Hanrahan

2. Position – Goalkeeper

3. Club – Moher celtic

Interviews by Stephen Austin