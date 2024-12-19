Clare hearts open for Joe Slattery fundraising effort

Car Tourismo Banner
Ruben Fallon and Joe Slattery in the U-17 Div 2 Championship Final. Photograph by John Kelly
Jessica Quinn
By Jessica Quinn
A FUNDRAISING effort in support of a Clare teenager who suffered life changing injuries last month has emerged as Ireland’s top GoFundMe campaign for 2024.

More than €670,000 has been raised so far through the online fundraising page set up in support of Joe Slattery from Corofin who on November 21, while training with his local GAA team, suffered injuries which are expected to necessitate lifelong care.

The fundraiser was set up by Joe’s uncle Clive Slattery to support Joe’s future care needs. Within hours of going online it was inundated with donations from generous people across the country as GAA clubs shared it across their social media urging people to show their support.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

