Clare County Council issues severe weather update

Clare County Council has issued a Severe Weather Update. The local authority is advising all road users to avoid the R474 Ennis to Miltown Malbay Road west of Kilmaley village as the road is currently impassable due to recent heavy snowfall.

The council also advises road users to avoid the R460 Inagh to Miltown Malbay road which has received heavy snowfall and is subject to hazardous driving conditions.

Due to the current Orange Level Warning for Clare the council also advises all road users to avoid unnecessary travel where possible.