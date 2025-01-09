‘Clare Camogie is growing all the time’ – Joe O’Donnell

Cratloe native Joe O’Donnell could not be any happier with the state of Camogie within the Banner and hopes Truagh-Clonlara’s historic march to an All-Ireland club final will only inspire young girls within the County to pick up a hurley and try to emulate their heroes.

“The Truagh story is one that needs special acknowledgement. I mean the journey those players have been on and the resilience they’ve showed along the way is nothing short of inspirational. It’s well documented the injuries they have had to endure but they never wilted and always came back. Losing back to back County finals would derail most teams but all it did was steel these incredible girls even more.

“A historic first title was backed up by a glorious second but nobody could have envisaged where they would eventually end up. This year’s County final, apart from being an enthralling high class encounter, was a…

