Clare called to have its say on future of hospital ED

Clare people have been urged to take part in HIQA’s current review of local emergency hospital services to insure that Clare’s emergency department is reopened.

Cllr Rita McInerney, Cathaoirleach of the West Clare Municipal District, has calling on the people of Clare to urgently participate in the ongoing HIQA review of urgent and emergency healthcare services in the Mid-West region.

The deadline for taking part in the review in January 15, and the Doonbeg councillor stresses the importance of public engagement to ensure the reopening of a vital emergency department in the county, particularly for those living in rural and remote areas.

In 2024, the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnolly (FF) requested HIQA to conduct a review with the aim of improving the design and delivery of urgent and emergency healthcare services across the Mid-West.

The review’s primary objective is to ensure safe, high-quality acute care in the region.

To inform this process, HIQA is seeking the views of patients, healthcare professionals, and the public, including representative groups, particularly from rural areas such as Clare.

Cllr McInerney, who is a public representative member of the HSE Regional Health Forum, has been a long-time advocate for better healthcare services in Clare, emphasised the urgency of this engagement for the future of the county’s healthcare system:

“The reopening of an emergency department in Clare is a vital step in ensuring the safety and well-being of our people, especially those in rural and remote areas who face long journeys to the nearest A&E in Limerick,” she said.

“This review provides a unique opportunity for everyone in Clare to voice their concerns and experiences.

“If we are to secure the necessary improvements and advocate for the reopening of an emergency department, it is essential that we make our voices heard now.”

The engagement is designed to gather insights from all key stakeholders in the region, with a specific focus on the needs of the public and healthcare professionals.

The information provided will directly influence decisions about the future design and delivery of emergency healthcare services in the Mid-West, with particular attention to rural areas like Clare.

To participate in the review, members of the public can complete the online engagement form by 5pm on Wednesday, January 15.

Alternatively, individuals can fill out a Word or PDF version of the engagement form and submit it by email to midwestreview@hiqa.ie, or post it to Mid-West Review Team, Health Information and Quality Authority, Unit 1301, City Gate, Mahon, Cork.

Cllr McInerney is urging the people of Clare to seize this opportunity to share all our views on the urgent need for local healthcare services, particularly emergency care, and to ensure the future well-being of all our communities. For further information, visit HIQA’s website.