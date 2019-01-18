‘Champion team up with Ennis Book Club festival for window display competition

AS part of the upcoming Ennis Book Club Festival (01-03 March) the organising committee and The Clare Champion have teamed up to run a window display competition

for Ennis based businesses.

Entrants are asked to create a book festival themed window display from Friday February 22 until the conclusion of the festival on Sunday March 3. Every business that enters will be given two free tickets to an event during the Ennis Book Club Festival. A judging committee, comprising of representatives from the Ennis Book Club Festival and The Clare Champion, will select a winner.

Furthermore a 2019 window display winner will be selected at the end of the year, following two additional window display competitions, which are planned for later this year. Entry forms will be available at the 2019 Ennis Book Club Festival launch on Thursday January 31 at 7pm in the Rowan Tree Café.